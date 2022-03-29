Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” haunts the top five, gives him another chart milestone

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” has materialized into another Billboard chart milestone for the star.

The song has just climbed to a new peak of number five on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s Justin’s 20th top-five hit of his career — only nine other acts in history have scored that many top fives.

Justin now has had as many top five hits as Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. The only acts who’ve had more are Elvis Presley, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Drake, Mariah Carey, Madonna and The Beatles.

But wait, that’s not all. Justin’s song “Stay” with The Kid LAROI is currently number two on the Hot 100, making Justin the first artist to have two songs in the top five in more than six months. The last one to do that was fellow Canadian star Drake, in September of 2021.

