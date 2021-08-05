Justin Bieber’s headlining Freedom Experience show to stream on YouTube

Joseph Shaw

Weren’t in Los Angeles to catch Justin Bieber headline The Freedom Experience concert event last month? Well, you’re in luck. The whole show will be broadcast on YouTube for a limited time.

The concert, presented by 1DayLA, will be available to stream for free on the Love Has No Limits YouTube channel starting on Sunday, August 8, at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The show, which took place on July 24, also featured performances by Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, Tori Kelly, Kari Jobe and Chandler Moore, live from L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

It capped off a week-long 1DayLA initiative that mobilized volunteers and helped organize city-beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics and homeless assistance, and aid distribution in communities throughout L.A.

