Justin Timberlake asking $35 million for his LA mansion

What goes around comes around…but at a much higher price. Justin Timberlake is selling the LA mansion he bought in 2002 for just over $8 million for a whopping $35 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

JT bought the 10-acre property before he married Jessica Biel; the couple now have two sons, Silas and Phineas. He and Jessica renovated the house and added a 85-foot zero-edge swimming pool.

The 13,000-square-foot home also has seven bedrooms, a gym, a screening room, a tennis court, a guesthouse and an outdoor entertaining space that wraps around the entire house.

JT and Jessica also own homes in New York City, Montana and Justin’s home state of Tennessee. As for why they’re selling, the couple’s real estate agent told The Wall Street Journal that they’ve been spending less time in LA lately.

