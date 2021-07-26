Justin Timberlake explains why he didn’t text Lance Bass back

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Lance Bass is rejoicing after Justin Timberlake finally responded to his text message — but JT had a good excuse for why he’s been so busy lately.

In a now viral TikTok post shared Sunday, Lance danced along to a popular TikTok trend, writing, “When JT finally responds to my text…” He captioned the post, “It’s the little things. Mission accomplished.”

Justin commented on the post, writing, “Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” along with some crying laughing emojis.

“Touche!” Lance responded, sharing the exchange on his Instagram Story.

Justin is dad to six-year-old Silas and 11-month-old Phineas with wife Jessica Biel, while Lance and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins in November via surrogate.

Last week on TikTok, Lance tried to play the “#TooBusy” phone call prank on his former *NSYNC band mates. Justin didn’t even answer his FaceTime call, leaving a mock-outraged Lance to exclaim, “What the f…?”

On Saturday, *NSYNC’s Celebrity album celebrated its 20th anniversary.

