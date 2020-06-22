Justin Timberlake explains why he teaches his son that "all people are all created equal"

Stefan Matzke – sampics/GC Images

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, Justin Timberlake reflected on Father’s Day by sharing several pictures of himself with his five-year-old son, Silas, and explaining how the lessons the boy is taught now will echo through the generations.

“Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days,” writes JT. “We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin.”

“We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle,” Justin explains. “And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country…I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home.”

After expressing gratitude for his father and stepfather, wife Jessica Biel and Silas, whom Justin says is “ALWAYS teaching me right back,” Justin goes on to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day.

“While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night,” Justin declares, “I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover.”

“There’s more to do,” he concludes. “And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads.”

By Andrea Dresdale

