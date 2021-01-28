Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Shawn Mendes among winners of Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Isa Foltin/Getty Images

Hollywood awards season is upon us and among the early winners are some big names in music.

The 11th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards were held virtually this week, and Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Shawn Mendes and Diane Warren were among those honored.

JT won Outstanding Song — Animated Film for co-writing “Just Sing,” for his movie Trolls World Tour. John Legend won Outstanding Song — Documentary for co-writing “Never Break,” from the documentary Giving Voice, about kids who enter a monologue competition for the chance to perform on Broadway.

Longtime hitmaker Diane Warren won Outstanding Song — Feature film for co-writing “Seen,” from the movie The Life Ahead. Starring Sophia Loren, it’s about a Holocaust survivor/former prostitute who bonds with a 12-year-old Senegalese street kid.

Shawn Mendes’ recent Netflix special Live in Concert won in the category of Live Concert for Visual Media. The category of Outstanding Music Documentary was won by the acclaimed HBO doc The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

Also during the ceremony, Kenny Loggins was given the HMMA Career Achievement honor for all the hit soundtrack songs he’s had, from Footloose to Top Gun. He also performed one of them: “I’m Alright,” from Caddyshack.

By Andrea Dresdale

