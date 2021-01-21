Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and more wrap up 2021 inaugural celebrations with a bang

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

The 2021 inauguration celebrations wrapped up Wednesday night with the primetime special Celebrating America.

The event, which was hosted by Tom Hanks, featured a lineup of top-tier performers, multiple tributes that celebrated the diversity of America and remarks from the newly sworn in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Typically, the day’s events are capped off with the official inaugural balls, however, in light of the pandemic, the Celebrating America event took their place this year, which allowed many Americans to tune in to an inspiring night of performances.

Among those was an energetic act put on by Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons. Together at the Stax Museum of American South Music in Memphis, Tennessee, the duo sang their powerful collaboration “Better Days” — a song that the former NSYNC member described on Twitter as “our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future.”

John Legend kept ups the same energy and vibe as he serenaded audiences through their screens with a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” from in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

For the finale, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry took the reins.

Demi appeared from Los Angeles in front of LED screens as she belted out Bill Withers’ R&B classic “Lovely Day.” The songstress didn’t perform by herself, though. Americans from all over the country virtually popped up on the screens behind her and joined in. Viewers also got a glimpse of Biden and his wife enjoying the performance from indoors.

From D.C., Katy ended the night — quite literally — with a bang from in front of the Lincoln Memorial with a performance of her smash hit “Firework” as a beautiful display of color fireworks erupted in the background.





