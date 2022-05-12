Justin Timberlake makes surprise appearance in Jessica Biel’s ﻿Candy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Yes, your eyes were not deceiving you in the fourth and fifth episode of Hulu’s Candy — Justin Timberlake did undergo a radical transformation to star opposite of his real-life wife Jessica Biel.

Justin appears in the penultimate episode of the limited series as the pot-bellied, mustachioed Deputy Steve “Diffy” Deffibaugh. He’s investigating Biel’s character, Candy Montgomery, whom he suspects committed a brutal murder.

Timberlake took to Instagram to talk about his surprise cameo, writing, “Belly’s fake, hair’s fake, mustache is real. Meet Diffy.” He also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of him and Biel dressed as their respective characters.

Several of Justin’s famous friends reacted to the surprise news. ﻿OneRepublic﻿’s﻿ Ryan Tedder ﻿marveled, “I approve this look,” while ﻿Chrissy Teigen﻿ remarked, “Whoa watching right now!”

This marks the first time Justin and Jessica starred in a movie or television series together. Biel previously teased on ﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live﻿ that she would love to star opposite of her husband one day. Without spoiling the surprise, the actress hinted, “We want to play adversaries.”

﻿Candy﻿, which is based on a true story of the death of ﻿Betty Gore﻿, is streaming now on Hulu. Candy murders Betty with an axe after she discovers Candy had been engaging in a months-long affair with her husband.

