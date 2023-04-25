Justin Timberlake part of group building luxury residential community in “equestrian capital of the world”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Justin Timberlake: singer, songwriter, actor … real estate developer?

Justin is one of the founders of Nexus Luxury Collection, an international hospitality and asset-management company. Who knew? The Street reports that Nexus has partnered with Mark Bellissimo, a mogul involved in various horse-related businesses, to build a 600-acre residential community in Wellington, Florida.

Wellington, described as The Equestrian Capital of the World, hosts the world’s biggest and longest-running horse show every year. It also hosts 40 weeks of equestrian competitions and polo tournaments. The new club community, called The Wellington, will include homes, shops, hotels, offices, a park, restaurants and, of course, a riding facility.

A nature preserve, multiple tennis courts, 12 pickleball courts, 10 paddleball courts and four swimming pools will also be part of the project. Bellissimo recently paid $35 million for a golf course in nearby Palm Beach, which the new community will be able to access.

According to The Street, Nexus, which also counts Tiger Woods among its founders, is also building a 600-acre resort in the Bahamas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.