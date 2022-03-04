Justin Timberlake posts 40th birthday tribute to wife Jessica Biel: “I celebrate you every day”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake‘s wife Jessica Biel turned the big 4-0 on Thursday, and he posted a sweet birthday message for The Sinner star.

On Instagram, Justin posted a photo of himself and Jessica dressed up in wild outfits and captioned it, “MOOD: 40 AF.”

Then, on his Instagram story, Justin wrote, “”Whether it’s laid up on a couch, kicking my a** at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties… you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day.”

On her own Instagram, Jessica posted pictures of her birthday festivities, including a shot of herself embracing her and Justin’s two sons, Silas and Phineas. There was also a shot of her birthday cake and cards, a picture of herself and Justin enjoying the cake, and a banner which read, “Happy Birthday Mommy Mom!!” signed by the boys.

“Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” she wrote. “Now celebrating 40 with [cake] and [balloons] with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

