Justin Timberlake shares rare glimpse of son Phineas in sweet Father’s Day tribute

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel had much to celebrate on Sunday, as it was the first Father’s Day they’d shared as a family of four. The two secretly welcomed their second son, Phineas, last year but didn’t confirm the little one’s arrival until January.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, JT gushed about fatherhood and also saluted his dad, Randall and grandfathers, Charles and Bill. The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer also gave fans a rare glimpse of his new son in the accompanying slideshow tribute.

The photo — the second one in the slide show — shows Justin playing a game with his six-year-old son Silas while Phineas is sitting on the ground, transfixed by what’s on the television.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” Justin wrote in the caption. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments.”

Jessica also honored her husband on Father’s Day and shared a series of special photos that showed off what kind of father Timberlake is.

“Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life. You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong,” she gushed.

“You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside,” she added. “You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are are trying to sleep.”

“We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun,” the actress concluded.

