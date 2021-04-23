Justin Timberlake takes a stand against pipeline slated to be built in hometown

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Justin Timberlake is speaking out against an oil pipeline slated to be constructed in his hometown. To mark Earth Day, April 22, the “Cry Me a River” singer made his stance against the Byhalia Connection Pipeline official.

Taking to Instagram, Justin shared an informational video about the dangers of the pipeline, which he feels will put the people of Memphis at risk.

“Memphis is my hometown and I’ve always had a lot of pride in that… the people, the music, the food, and the culture. But what most DON’T know about this city is that it that sits on top of some of the world’s cleanest drinking water,” the Trolls star explained. “It serves over a million local residents. But now that drinking water is at risk.”

“This pipeline will run through predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods,” he added, noting that he’d like fans to fans to “consider what we are doing to the planet AND the people when we destroy sources of clean drinking water simply for the profit of two large companies.”

He also urged fans to sign a petition, to which he linked at the top of his Instagram bio. As of early Friday, the petition has gathered over 30,000 signatures.

The Byhalia Connection, proposed by the Plains All American pipeline company, is intended to connect two previously existing pipelines in order to deliver crude oil to the Gulf Coast.

The trajectory of the proposed project has the line running through South Memphis, Tennessee, a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Civil rights leaders have also rallied against the pipeline, including Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., who dubbed the pipeline “environmental racism.” Justin added that quote to his Instagram story.

