Justin Timberlake’s back for more ‘Trolls’ — and bringing Camila Cabello along for the ride

DreamWorks Animation

If you can’t stop the feeling that we need another Trolls movie, well, we’ve got good news for you.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are back with a new chapter in the animated franchise, Trolls Band Together. In this installment, Anna’s Poppy and Justin’s Branch are officially a couple, and Poppy learns of his secret past: He was once part of her favorite boy band, BroZone, with his four brothers — because of course he was.

The group disbanded when Branch was very young and he hasn’t seen his brothers since, but the movie finds a way for them to reunite. When brother Floyd, played by Australian pop star Troye Sivan, is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy must reunite the other brothers — played by Daveed Diggs, rapper/actor Kid Cudi and Eric André — and rescue him.

Camila Cabello joins the cast as a character named Viva, while RuPaul is coming onboard as Miss Maxine. Zosia Mamet, Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells round out the newcomers, while most of the original cast is returning, including Zooey Deschanel, Silk Sonic‘s Anderson .Paak and Kenan Thompson.

You can watch the first trailer now. The movie hits theaters November 17. There’s no word yet on the soundtrack, but the trailer features such beloved ’70s hits as Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Family,” Van McCoy‘s “The Hustle” and The Bee Gees‘ “Stayin’ Alive.”

