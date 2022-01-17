Kanye West reportedly crashes Kim Kardashian’s party for Chicago, then throws his own

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images, Greg Doherty/Getty Images

After Kanye West made claims that estranged wife Kim Kardashian would not let him into their daughter Chicago‘s birthday party, the rapper reportedly crashed it and then threw a party of his own for the four-year-old.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” the Yeezy designer, 44, said in an Instagram video on Saturday, per Hollywood Unlocked. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.” He also thanked Kylie Jenner.

While Ye expressed his happiness for spending time with his youngest daughter on her special day, an insider who was close to the former couple told Page Six, “He was always having his own party for Chicago. He had it at 4 p.m. at his office downtown [in Los Angeles] that he planned, so it’s so frustrating he crashed Kim’s party and created this narrative that he wasn’t invited.”

The birthday debacle wasn’t the only drama for the Donda rapper this weekend. The day before, on Friday, he and fellow rapper Game‘s new collaboration leaked and in it Ye makes reference to his divorce from Kim and her new beau Pete Davidson.

“We havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together” he raps on the track. Elsewhere he adds, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.