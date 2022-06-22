Kate Bush gives rare interview to talk ﻿’Stranger Things﻿’-driven﻿ resurgence: “It’s just extraordinary”

Courtesy of Netflix

“Running Up That Hill” has accomplished a lot over the past month during its Stranger Things-driven resurgence, but, perhaps, nothing is more impressive than getting Kate Bush to give an actual interview.

The U.K. artist has developed a reclusive and press-shy reputation over the years, so much so that her first public statement commenting on “Running Up That Hill’s” newfound popularity, a written post on her website, was major news. Now, Bush is finally putting her voice to her comments in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour program.

During the conversation, Bush shares her amazement over the now-overwhelming success of “Running Up That Hill,” which, nearly 40 years after its original 1985 release, has given Bush her first top-five Billboard Hot 100 hit as well as her second #1 single in her home country.

“It’s just extraordinary,” Bush says. “I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.

“It’s so exciting,” she laughs. “It’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad.”

Bush shares that she’s been a fan of Stranger Things since the first season debuted and enjoys how the newly premiered fourth season uses “Running Up That Hill,” as she puts it, as a “talisman” for the character Max, played by Sadie Sink.

“I think [Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers] put it in a really special place,” Bush says. “I think it’s very touching, actually.”

Bush also speaks on how she feels about new and younger listeners discovering her music through “Running Up That Hill” and Stranger Things.

“The thought of all these really young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special,” she says.

