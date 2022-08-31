Kate Bush, Harry Styles hits are Spotify’s Top Songs of Summer 2022

Courtesy Spotify

The numbers have been crunched and the Songs of Summer 2022 have been revealed — at least on Spotify. The digital music platform unveiled its annual lists of the most-streamed songs in the U.S. and globally this summer.

The most-streamed song of Summer 2022 in the U.S. was a 37-year-old track by a 64-year-old British singer: Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” absolutely ruled Spotify.

Thanks to its inclusion in the latest season of Stranger Things, people couldn’t get enough of the song, which originally appeared on Bush’s 1985 album Hounds of Love. In fact, first-time streams from listeners aged 24 and under increased more than 7800% this summer, Spotify says.

The second-most streamed song of Summer 2022 was, unsurprisingly, “As It Was” by Harry Styles — after all, it’s also spent 11 non-consecutive weeks at number one on Billboard over the past few months. Harry also had the ninth most-streamed song: “Late Night Talking.”

The rest of the top 10 includes two Bad Bunny tracks — “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó” — as well as Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us,” Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit,” Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks,” Post Malone and Doja Cat‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

Globally, Harry and Kate flipped positions, with “As It Was” topping the Song of Summer 2022 chart and “Running Up that Hill” taking the number two spot. The rest of the Global top 10 includes five songs by Bad Bunny plus Glass Animals‘ deathless track “Heat Waves,” “Glimpse of Us” and “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap and Quevedo.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.