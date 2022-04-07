Kate Hudson sweetly reacts to Britney Spears’ shout-out

Karwai Tang/Getty Images/ Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears was feeling the love for the two actresses she said took her breath away — Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore — and one of her idols reached back out with a sweet message of her own.

Britney spoke about her appreciation for Hudson and Barrymore on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore … They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!!”

Britney said she “ran away immediately” when meeting Hudson because “I had to open my stupid mouth.”

Once Kate caught wind of the kind words, she reached out to Britney in the comment section. “So much to unpack here lovely woman! But I have three important things to say…I think,” she raved, “1) DON’T EVER STOP SMILING AT STANGERS! [sic] You can and have changed lives with that smile! 2) Perfection in BORING 3) I’m beyond flattered by this compliment.”

This isn’t the first time Britney spread the love. Last week, she gushed over Selena Gomez‘ gigantic watercolor-style rose tattoo, writing, “I’m not really into tattoos but dear God … how beautiful is this ????”

Selena was completely flattered by the unexpected attention, and quickly wrote back, “I love you forever and always.”

