Katharine McPhee expecting first child with hubby David Foster

American Idol alum, singer and actress Katharine McPhee is pregnant, sources confirm to People magazine.

In addition, People has photos of Katharine out and about with her husband, super-producer David Foster, and she’s clearly sporting a baby bump. This will be Katharine’s first child.

She and Foster married in June of 2019. They first met back in 2006, when Foster was a mentor on American Idol season five.

Foster, 70, is already the father of five daughters from his previous relationships: They range in age from 50 to 34. Katharine is 36.

Foster’s daughter Erin previously told People that they welcomed Katharine’s presence in their dad’s life and sometimes jokingly call her “Mommy.”

“Kat has really pushed him to open up…she’s a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable,” explains Erin.

