Katherine Heigl (and her fans) are shocked(!) to learn what Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" is about

If you’ve been singing along to Harry Styles‘ number-one hit, “Watermelon Sugar,” for the past year and you don’t know what it’s actually about, then brace yourself. Former Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl and her fans just found out and — well, it’s pretty awkward.

The actress posted a video of her husband, singer/songwriter Josh Kelley, and two of their kids doing a dance to the song, in front of a huge TV playing the “Watermelon Sugar” video. One fan wrote in the comments, “Oh no, this song is about [a specific sex act] but the kids don’t need to know that.”

A shocked Heigl wrote back, “the kids??!! What about me??!! I thought it was a random slightly chaotic song about watermelons and sugar and…well hell I have no idea what I thought the song was about but [that specific sex act] never once crossed my mind…I guess Harry and I have different adjectives to describe the experience.”

Many other fans then commented that they also were unaware of the song’s meaning, with one writing, “I didn’t know either…my son and I sing this song in the car all the time.”

It’s worth noting, however, that Harry himself has never declared what the song is about, though if you read the lyrics and watch the video, it’s pretty obvious. For what it’s worth, Harry has said the title was inspired by a 1968 novel called In Watermelon Sugar, which has also been referenced in a number of other books and songs.

By Andrea Dresdale

