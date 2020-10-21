Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom buy multi-million-dollar mansion in Montecito

John Rainford/GC Images

Even though Katy Perry owns an $18-million mansion in a star-studded Beverly Hills neighborhood, it appears that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom are planning to leave Los Angeles and relocate to another mansion in another California location.

Dirt.com reports that the couple has paid just over $14 million for a nine-acre oceanview estate in Montecito, California, which is about 10 minutes away from Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara. It was formerly owned by the former CEO of both Chrysler and Duracell.

The gated compound features a three-story Mediterranean villa, a detached four-car garage with its own bathroom, a guesthouse, a covered patio and a pool house with two bedrooms and two full baths.

Other highlights of the property include a private patio off the huge master bedroom suite — which also has a fireplace, dressing room, dual bathrooms and a separate walk-in closet — plus a full-size sports court, expansive lawn, formal gardens and multiple fountains.

While Katy, Orlando and baby Daisy Dove are probably pleased with their purchase, they’re still trying to get rid of some of their other properties, including Katy’s Beverly Hills $8-million-dollar guesthouse and Orlando’s former bachelor pad, which has been on and off the market since he and Katy got engaged.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.