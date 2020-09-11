Katy Perry calls women "strong" and "versatile" during Gracies Impact Award acceptance speech

Getty Images/Getty Images for Women in Media Foundation

The Gracie Awards, hosted by the Alliance of Women in Media, were held Thursday and one of the night’s big winners was outspoken feminist Katy Perry. The “Smile” singer took home the coveted Gracies Impact Award for the positive influence her music has had on society.

Perry, 35, was overwhelmed by the honor and turned her acceptance speech into a love letter dedicated to women everywhere.

“This is an incredible honor to have this award about women and helping support women, which is something I am so incredibly passionate about,” the singer gushed. “I believe that women are so strong and versatile and well-equipped to take on so many different jobs.”

Perry said she is such a firm believer in women, she furthered, “I love to provide opportunities in my life, professional and personal, for women to do incredible jobs and work alongside with.”

Making more space for women is one of the American Idol judge’s top priority because “one of the most important things is to have representation.”

Beyond using her acceptance speech to rally for women’s rights and sisterhood, Perry also performed her feminist anthem “What Makes a Woman,” a song she penned for her newborn Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with soon-to-be husband Orlando Bloom.

This year’s Gracie Awards, which honors women in television, radio and digital media, looked a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so they were held virtually. The ceremony was streamed simultaneously on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

By Megan Stone

