ABC/Christopher Willard

One year down, a lifetime to go! Katy Perry is celebrating her baby girl’s first birthday.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the American Idol judge gushed, “1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love [red heart emoji].”

Daisy is the first child for Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Bloom also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.