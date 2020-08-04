Katy Perry confirms baby was planned last October: "We…just decided"

Liza Voloshin

Because Katy Perry announced her pregnancy prior to marrying her fiance Orlando Bloom, some fans have wondered whether or not the baby was planned. Turns out the answer is an enthusiastic “yes.”

“I was really specific about this year,” Katy tells the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “I told my management, ‘I’m gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.’ It was planned.”

“We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided,” she adds. “I’ve always been so fond of the way [Orlando] is with [his son] Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, ‘Yes, go.’” In fact, Katy says she even asks Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Flynn’s mom, for “all the tips” because Kerr has three children.

As for her baby daddy, Katy tells The Times, “He’s very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved. He gets up at 7 a.m. and chants for an hour. One of the things that binds us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved, and our desire to investigate that realm…we love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That’s definitely something we are bound by.”

In fact, Katy says she’s happy to admit that Orlando’s “unconditional love saved me,” and inspired her to go on “an emotional, spiritual, psychological journey.”

“I’ve been through the journey, now I’m just enjoying the ride,” she adds. “I’m [no longer] a thirsty, desperate pop star that has to reach certain numbers in order to feel worthy.”

Katy and Orlando’s baby girl is due any day now. Her new album Smile is out August 28.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.