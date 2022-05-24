Katy Perry congratulates Rihanna on her new baby: “Soak it all in”

Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue

Katy Perry and Rihanna are friendly, so it’s no surprise that Katy would be thrilled that the “Work” singer has welcomed her first child.

Speaking to E! News, Katy said she didn’t have any advice for Rih, who welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 19. However, she did have plenty of well wishes.

“I’m so happy for her and congratulations. I know that this time is so precious and it’s just like a gorgeous, cozy time. It’s a beautiful, magical time, so soak it all in,” Katy told E!

Katy has previously said that becoming a mom to daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom was the best decision she ever made.

“I feel so fulfilled doing this job, being able to really give all of my experience and knowledge to these kids and give them a real, true lottery ticket, like a life change,” she shared. “This is such an incredible opportunity. It’s a show that is really changing people’s lives.”

Katy also commented on performing with country superstar Thomas Rhett on the American Idol finale. While she and Orlando have been living in Kentucky, where he’s filming a movie, she told E! she’s not sure she’ll be going all-in on the country lifestyle.

“I don’t know if I can do all that,” she joked. “I mean, if I do get the overalls, they will be Balenciaga.”

