Katy Perry debuts 'Smile' Instagram filter, new merch

Capitol Records

Now you can clown around on Instagram with Katy Perry’s help. The singer has released her very own Smile-themed Instagram lens, which gives you a red clown nose like the one she wears on her upcoming album’s cover.

“Now it’s your turn to clown around…Use my IG lens and show me ur #SMILE,” Katy wrote on Instagram Sunday. She posted a video of her testing out the filter, which plays her new single and album title track, “Smile,” in the background.

Katy also revealed a whole new line of Smile merch, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, totes, socks, keychains, a quarantine puzzle and, of course, masks.

The singer debuted the song “Smile” on Friday, as well as her album cover art, which features Katy dressed as a sad clown.

Smile, the album, comes out August 14.

By Andrea Tuccillo

