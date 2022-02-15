Katy Perry donates Vegas residency tickets to local hospital workers

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Katy Perry spread the love on Valentine’s Day to local healthcare workers by donating tickets to her upcoming Las Vegas Residency.

KLAS reports that Katy sent a video to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center for them to play on Valentine’s Day that announced the fun news. “I just wanted to say thank you so, so much for everything you’ve been doing, and have done,” Katy said in the video. “You’re going to have a great time. You might even want to bring an IV bag for afterwards.”

In addition to receiving tickets to her upcoming residency, Katy is also footing the bill for the workers of Sunrise to get pampered with a styling session from jewelry brand Kendra Scott. In all, 100 pieces of jewelry will me made available to the hospital’s staff.

The gift giving was arranged via the nonprofit Musicians on Call, which arranges to have singers reach out to local hospital staff or comfort hospitalized patients. They put together the Frontline Valentine program with the intent of saluting the nation’s healthcare providers. Other artists involved were Ingrid Michaelson, Dolly Parton and others.

Katy is set to resume her Play residency next month at Resorts World Las Vegas. The next leg begins March 2 through March 19 and will resume on May 27 through August 13.

