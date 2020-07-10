Katy Perry drops positive, upbeat anthem "Smile"

ABC News/Frame Grab

Katy Perry dropped her new single “Smile” on Friday and it’ll have listeners doing just that — smiling.

The 35-year-old pop star released the upbeat, poppy tempo track that is sure to put any listener in a good mood. The lyrics also send positive vibes as she sings about not only being thankful, but being grateful as well.

Surprisingly, despite the happy energy of the record, Perry shared that it was actually born during a tough time in her life.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” she revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday. “This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

“Smile” marks the fourth single, off of Perry’s upcoming sixth studio album of the same name after “Never Worn White,” “Harleys in Hawaii,” and “Daisies.”

If Katy’s new music is any indication of how she’s feeling these days, she’s definitely in a positive place.

Katy Perry’s album Smile is scheduled for release on August 14, 2020.

