Katy Perry enlists celebrity doppelganger Zooey Deschanel for "Not the End of the World" video

Katy Perry enlisted her celebrity doppelganger, Zooey Deschanel, for the new music video for “Not the End of the World.”

In the clip, aliens mistakenly abduct Zooey thinking she’s Katy. Zooey must then play the part in order to save Earth from self-destruction. She dons Katy’s blue wig from the “California Gurls” video and unplugs the “Earth’s internet,” which immediately saves the planet.

The video ends with Zooey going full Katy — performing the song in a blonde wig in front of an audience of dancing blue aliens.

It was Katy’s idea to have Zooey step in for her, as she was on maternity leave with baby Daisy Dove during the video shoot. The real Katy only makes one brief appearance in the video. In the very beginning, she walks by Zooey while pushing a baby carriage.

“Not the End of the World” is the latest single off Katy’s album, Smile.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.