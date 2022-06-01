Katy Perry extends Las Vegas residency with new October dates

ABC/Gavin Bond

Great news, Katy Cats! Katy Perry is extending her Las Vegas residency with a slew of new dates throughout October.

The “Daisies” singer dropped the surprise announcement Wednesday, writing, “Mark ur [calendars] we gonna #play in October too babes.” The new dates for Katy’s PLAY residency are October 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

The American Idol judge will return to Resorts World Las Vegas this Friday to continue her successful residency, which was originally slated to wrap on August 13. To hype fans for her return, she posted a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram at all the wild and wacky costumes featured in the show.

Tickets are available to purchase on the venue’s official website starting Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT.

Katy previously teased that her PLAY residency won’t be around forever and told Variety in February, “I’m doing 40 shows this year and next year, and that’s pretty much it.”

The reason why the Grammy nominee is staying put in Sin City for the time being is her 1-year-old daughter, ﻿Daisy Dove﻿, whom she shares with actor Orlando Bloom.

“Eventually I’ll go back into beast mode where we tour all over the world, but while she is small and everything is just like a sparkle in her eye, I want to be there at every moment,” she explained.

