Katy Perry gives emotional update about motherhood: "It is the best job in the world"

Katy Perry is sharing real talk about motherhood after welcoming her first child, Daisy Dove, with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Taking to Instagram Live on Thursday, the “Roar” singer provided some rare commentary about her new bundle of joy while promoting her collaboration with Coca-Cola.

When chatting about setting boundaries with loved ones, Katy noted, “Boundaries are so important and I have been practicing a lot of those as well.

Noting her newborn, the proud momma said Daisy “has changed my life and still continues to change my life.”

“I created space for her and, therefore, didn’t have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years,” she continued. “And so I had to create space and I’m glad I did.”

The 36-year-old Grammy nominee added, “I think you realize that, when you become a mother, you just have to focus on being a mom and it’s not because you don’t love other people – you just want to be a great mom and a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom.”

Katy then revealed just how much she enjoys being a mom, gushing, “It is the best job in the world.”

“I highly recommend it when you’re ready,” she teased.

Katy also let it slip that she thinks her little one is growing up too fast, which is making her appreciate the time she gets to spend with Daisy.

“I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it’s like, ‘Whoa!’ You see time in human form and it’s like…Now she’s got chunky cheeks,” she grinned.

Katy says Daisy’s rapid growth has forced her to “be even more present and to value every day.”

