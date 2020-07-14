Katy Perry headlining virtual Tomorrowland Festival later this month

Just because her due date is fast approaching, doesn’t mean Katy Perry is slowing down. The pregnant singer is set to headline the virtual Tomorrowland Festival later this month.

Variety reports the EDM festival, usually held in Belgium, will be moving online this year and renaming itself Tomorrowland Around the World. The fest will provide 3D imaging on its website, no VR goggles required.

Katy’s set will reportedly include captivating visuals as she performs past hits as well as new songs from her upcoming album, Smile, due out August 14.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time,” Katy says in a statement. “I’m so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile.”

The virtual festival is scheduled for July 25 and 26. Tickets start at just €12.50, or around $14, and can be purchased on the Tomorrowland website.

Other artists on the lineup include David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Tiësto.

By Andrea Tuccillo

