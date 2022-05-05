Katy Perry is now the sole owner of her footwear line, will “take it to the next level”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As if she didn’t already have enough to do, Las Vegas headliner and American Idol judge Katy Perry has added something else to her plate. People reports that Katy is now the CEO and sole owner of her Katy Perry Collections footwear line, having bought it back from her original partner, Global Brands Group.

The shoe line is now relaunching with a spring/summer 2022 collection and Katy tells People that it’s “time to swing harder, bigger and better,” adding, “I’m excited to take it to the next level.”

The shoes in the new collection cost $39 to $129, or, as Katy puts it, “real personality for the price point.”

As for where she finds design inspiration, Katy tells People that in her travels, she “absorbs” everything she sees and “a product comes out of it. It’s either a song or a shoe.”

Being a footwear company CEO also fulfills one of Katy’s non-musical goals. “Everyone always asks me, ‘What would you be if you weren’t a pop star?’ and I’m always like, ‘Well, I would’ve worked in fashion in some capacity,'” she explains. “And I’m doing that now.”

