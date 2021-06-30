Katy Perry is turning her Las Vegas residency into NFTs

Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Katy Perry is the latest artist to hop on the NFT bandwagon.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique, one-of-a-kind digital collectibles that you can purchase with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Katy’s NFTs will feature content from her PLAY residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, which starts in December. As part of the NFT rollout, she’s also investing in the company that will create them, Theta Network.

“I’m both excited and curious to be launching my first ever NFTs later this year with Theta Network,” Katy says in a statement. “This is a new, unique opportunity to connect with my fans around the world even if they aren’t with me in Las Vegas.”

“I can’t wait to dive in with the Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that’s both a digital collectible as well as an IRL experience,” she adds.

PLAY will be the first Las Vegas residency to inspire a series of NFTs. You can pre-register now so you can be notified of the first NFT drop: Visit Katy.ThetaDrop.com.

