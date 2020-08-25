Katy Perry launching 'Smile'-inspired video game, 'Katy's Quest'

With an album and a baby on the way, Katy Perry just added one more thing to look forward to.
The singer announced that a new video game called Katy’s Quest will be dropping on Friday, the same day her album Smile comes out.
The so-called “gaming experience” is inspired by the music video for the album’s title track and invites players to help the circus find their smiles. You can play with a variety of “fantastical” characters, including Strong Man, The Frog Prince and Wolf Boy, and take part in classic carnival games.
“Help me find my smile (& share smiles with @MusiCares And @ExtraLife4Kids) while u listen to the new record!” Katy wrote on Instagram, along with a teaser for the game.
To play, go to Alienware.com/Smile.
By Andrea Tuccillo
Guess what? #SMILE ain’t the only thing dropping on Friday😁 #KatysQuest will be available on 8/28 at https://t.co/d2KGmLOeUO🙃 Help me find my smile (& share smiles with @MusiCares and @ExtraLife4Kids) while u listen to the new record! @Alienware #Alienware #AlienwarePartner🎮 pic.twitter.com/C2cMPmEJHB
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 25, 2020