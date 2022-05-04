Katy Perry needed to be rescued at Met Gala following hilarious shoe malfunction

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry was a true damsel in distress at Monday night’s Met Gala when she needed rescuing after a shoe snafu.

The hilarious moment was captured by journalist Derek Blasberg, who had been filming model Karlie Kloss because she was using her knee brace like a clutch. “The accessory of the year is a couture gown with a knee brace,” Kloss remarked before the attention turned to Katy as several men rushed toward her.

As it turns out, the “Roar” singer’s $650 Aquazurra heels became stuck in a grate and, making matters more hilarious, Karlie jokingly narrated, “She’s beauty and she’s grace… She’s also got her foot stuck in a vent!” She also dramatically shouted, “Oh no! Oh no! I can’t [move]!”

Blasberg, who zoomed in on Katy’s caught heel, then turned the camera to himself to quip, “Never a dull moment!” He also captioned the video, “The #metgala is a full contact sport.”

Thankfully, Katy was freed and was able to enjoy the rest of the gala without issue. The singer wore an Oscar de la Renta gown to the event and was named among the night’s best dressed.

This isn’t the first time Katy’s wardrobe betrayed her. Prior to her heel getting stuck in a vent, the Grammy nominee toppled out of her chair because she was dressed up like Ariel from The Little Mermaid when filming the most recent American Idol episode.

