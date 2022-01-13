Katy Perry pens sweet birthday message to Orlando Bloom: “I thank my lucky stars for you”

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Katy Perry didn’t hold back honoring fiancé Orlando Bloom on his birthday when penning a heartfelt message on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos that highlighted some of her favorite memories, she declared, “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know.”

Among the carousel of memories Katy included are various photos taken during their vacations, a clip of Orlando riding his bicycle around their kitchen as her pup chases him, as well as an adorable video of the Lord of the Rings actor dutifully feeding her a sandwich while she nurses their one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

“Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life,” the “Smile” singer continued. “I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”

Orlando and Katy got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 but have yet to tie the knot after the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding plans. The private couple have yet to announce a new date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.