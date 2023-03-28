Katy Perry praises “hero” fiancé Orlando Bloom for his work in Ukraine

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

While Katy Perry‘s been sitting at the American Idol judges table with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is sitting at a table with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — and she couldn’t be more proud.

Orlando and Zelenskyy both posted video of a meeting they had over the weekend at the presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukraine. The actor traveled to the war-torn country as part of his work as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, the United Nations charity that provides humanitarian aid to children worldwide.

Katy reposted Orlando’s post and wrote, “So proud of the work you are doing with @unicef, my love. You are a hero in real life too.”

Orlando replied, “I love you. The future of so many gurls like our gurl in the balance” — spelling “gurl” with a “u,” as in the title of Katy’s song “California Gurls.” Orlando and Katy share a daughter, Daisy.

The caption of the meeting with Zelenskyy reads, “The war is destroying the childhood of Ukrainian children…during the meeting, we discussed humanitarian aid projects, issues of reconstruction focused specifically on the interests of children. @unicef and our teams will work in several directions, bring victory closer and return a happy childhood to Ukrainian children.”

Aside from the fact that the war is impacting the daily physical and psychological needs of the country’s children, a more serious issue is the Ukrainian government’s claim that more than 16,000 children have been kidnapped by the Russian army, forced to take Russian citizenship and placed with foster families.

These actions led to the International Criminal Court in the Hague calling for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes.

