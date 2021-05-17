Katy Perry says Las Vegas residency is her way of carrying on “the family tradition”

Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

With her love of over-the-top costumes and performances, Katy Perry seems like the perfect candidate to have a Las Vegas residency. But Katy says in addition to that, her upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, PLAY, is just her way of carrying on a family tradition.

“Vegas is in my blood. My grandmother was a seamstress for showgirls and my aunt was a dancer in the Folies Bergère before she became an ordained minister,” Katy says in a statement. “I’m excited to carry on the family tradition and bring a bold, playful experience to audiences who, like me, have been yearning for the communal experience of live entertainment.”

The fan club ticket presale for PLAY, which kicks off December 29 and runs through mid-January, is now live at KatyPerry.com/tour. According to a release, PLAY will “deliver a transcendent sensory experience with vibrant visuals and numerous surprises.” The general on-sale date is May 24 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

VIP packages are also available, which include things like a meet-and-greet and photo op with Katy, a pre-show tequila toast with Katy, a pre-show spread of sake, sushi and other gourmet treats, and all kinds of exclusive merchandise.

“I think we’re all ready to play — and what better place to play than Las Vegas?” says Katy.

