Katy Perry seems to approve of Jennifer Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez have both been judges on American Idol, but now they seem to have something else in common: They’re both Team Bennifer.

Katy posted a photo dump on Instagram of all the fun she and fiance Orlando Bloom are having on vacation in Venice, Italy. But in the series of 10 pictures, number six stood out: It showed Jennifer and Ben Affleck smooching over a meal during a recent trip to Nobu in Los Angeles.

Fans were tickled, with one writing in the comments, “Katy is a BENNIFER fan LOL,” and another claiming that fans have been wanting a “JLo/Katy friendship” since they awkwardly ran into each other in the bathroom of the Met Gala in 2019. Sofia Richie wrote, “6th slide took me out!” with a laughing/crying emoji.

Perhaps Katy just wanted to see if people were paying attention. The rest of the pics showed her posing on a bridge and in a boat with her dog Nugget, as well as images of graffiti, seafood, colorful beads, a glass blower and Orlando lounging in bed in an enormous hotel room.

