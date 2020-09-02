Katy Perry shows off congratulatory gifts from "uncle" Lionel Richie and Beyonce

ABC/Stewart Cook

Katy Perry‘s gotten an impressive gift from another pop superstar mama, congratulating her on joining the world of motherhood.

On her Instagram story, Katy showed off a beautiful white floral arrangement, along with a card that read “Congratulations on the new addition to your family — Beyoncé.” Katy added the words “ily beyoncé” to the picture.

Katy also showed off a gift that’s partly for her new daughter, Daisy Dove, and partly, it seems for her: an adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne, from Katy’s colleague and fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie.

“thank you uncle @lionelrichie and auntie @lisaparigi,” Katy wrote, referring to the legendary singer and his current girlfriend.

Coincidentally, there’s a song on Katy’s new album “Smile” called “Champagne Problems.” You can find the new video for that song, as well as five new animated clips for other tracks on Smile, on Katy’s website.

