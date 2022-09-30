Katy Perry shows off her denim tribute to Britney Spears

ABC/Gavin Bond

﻿Katy Perry﻿ serves as a new guest on the upcoming season of The Walk In, where she will show off her denim tribute to Britney Spears.

By that, we mean Katy’s version of the denim-on-denim ensemble Britney wore to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards with then-boyfriend ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿. The “Daisies” singer honored the look for the 2014 VMAs, and nearly a decade later, she refuses to let it go.

The Amazon Music series, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Mo Heart, is all about exploring music artists’ closets and rifling through their most iconic looks. A sneak peek of Katy’s forthcoming episode was shared on YouTube.

When it came time to dish about the denim outfit, Katy launched into story mode about how she approached rapper ﻿Riff Raff to pull off the VMA look.

“We both wore matching Versace that actually pays homage to Justin and Britney,” the Grammy nominee disclosed. “That moment Britney gave us was the moment, and I wanted to pay my respects.”

Katy also revealed something surprising about herself while showing off the tiny tailored waist of the denim suit: she struggled with her body image. “I have spent so much time thinking I was fat. Wasting time thinking I was fat, years ago,” she confessed. “I was never fat.”

In a teachable moment, she told her female fans, “You are not fat!”

Katy also will revisit some of her best tour looks and the outfits she wore when she took over the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015. As for how her old wardrobe continues to stay in mint condition, the singer revealed they are stored in a special warehouse “where we have everything hung in garment bags.”

Season 3 of The Walk In premieres October 3 on Amazon Music.

