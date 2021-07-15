Katy Perry spends Wellness Wednesday with Orlando’s ex, Miranda Kerr

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Who says the new fiancée and the ex-wife can’t get along? Katy Perry showed her love for Orlando Bloom’s ex, Miranda Kerr.

The singer posted an Instagram video Wednesday with Miranda at a launch event for the model’s KORA Organics beauty line and showed her support for the brand.

“Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch!” Katy captioned the post.

She also included photos and videos of the event’s yoga session.

“First time I did yoga since being preggers… let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk #amianinfluencernowornah,” she added.

Miranda reposted Katy’s video on her Instagram Story, writing, “Love you @katyperry.”

Orlando shares a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with Miranda. The two were married from 2010 to 2013. Katy and Orlando share a 10-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

