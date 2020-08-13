Katy Perry stands by her decision to support Ellen DeGeneres

DANIEL POCKETT/GETTY IMAGES

Katy Perry meant what she said when she voiced her support for Ellen DeGeneres.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published on Wednesday, the singer doubled down on her decision to tweet about her “positive” experience with The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid allegations that its work environment was toxic.

Perry told the publication, “I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience. I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

Ellen came under fire in July after staffers opened up to BuzzFeed about the alleged injustices happening behind the scenes of the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show. The article triggered backlash and prompted others to come forward to share their less-than-pleasant experiences. At the same time, others, like Perry, came to the comedian’s defense.

On August 4, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted, “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.”

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow,” she concluded.

Following the claims, DeGeneres issued an email to her staff, which read, in part, “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.”

“Clearly some didn’t,” the message continued. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”