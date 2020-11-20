Katy Perry & Sting taking part in virtual benefit concert 'Meditate America'

Katy Perry is a big proponent of meditation, which is why she’s taking part in a live virtual benefit concert to promote the practice.

The benefit, Meditate America, is being put on by The David Lynch Foundation — that’s David Lynch as in the famous director of Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and more. Lynch is also a big believer in the mental and physical health benefits of meditation.

Taking place December 3, the virtual event is designed to raise money to bring free Transcendental Meditation training to adults and kids, including healthcare workers on the COVID-19 front lines, veterans with PTSD and depression, and families at risk.

During Meditate America, Katy will be interviewed by actor Hugh Jackman about her meditation practice and motherhood. In addition, Sting will perform the Police song “One World (Not Three),” from the band’s 1981 album Ghost in the Machine. Joining him will be West African singer Angelique Kidjo.

Rockers Graham Nash and Elvis Costello will also perform, singing, respectively, “Our House” and “What’s So Funny About Peace Love and Understanding,” while Kesha will sing Bob Dylan‘s song “I Shall Be Released.”

The event is co-hosted by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

You can request your free tickets at MeditateAmerica.org.

By Andrea Dresdale

