Katy Perry tapped to narrate upcoming podcast series about Elizabeth Taylor

Katy Perry is jumping into the world of podcasts and will narrate the upcoming series Elizabeth The First.

The “Roar” hitmaker’s Kitty Purry Productions will launch the 10-episode series, which is all about actress and fashion icon Elizabeth Taylor, later this spring. The late actress’ estate, House of Taylor, is a partner in this new venture.

“Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour, and in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals. I’ve always felt a kinship towards her – I’ve even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that bar-setting Cleopatra deal,” Katy said in a statement.

“I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving – all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way,” she continued.

The podcast will not only take a deep dive into Elizabeth Taylor’s life and career, including her battles against sexism and addiction, it will also share never-before-heard audio and stories about the National Velvet star.

House of Taylor said the upcoming podcast is “extraordinarily special” because it’s “the first narrative that explores Elizabeth as the original multi-hyphenate. She did it all and we believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences.”

The estate added of the Grammy nominee, “We choose our partners very carefully and could not be more elated to have worked with Katy Perry.”

﻿Elizabeth The First ﻿is slated to arrive “in Late Spring 2022.”

