Katy Perry teases two new songs during #SmileSunday livestream

Katy Perry‘s new album may be three weeks away but fans won’t have to wait that long to hear a snippet of her new songs — just tune in to her weekly livestreams.

The 35-year-old pop star hosted her second #SmileSunday livestream on August 9 and treated fans to clips of “Cry About It Later” and “Teary Eyes,” both of which will appear on her upcoming album, Smile.

Both singles have a techno pop vibe that Perry couldn’t help but bop her head along with as she lip-synced the lyrics.

Fans who tuned in to livestream were also privy to a peak at Orlando Bloom, her soon-to-be husband and the father of her first child which is due soon. He popped in briefly with the “Daisies” singer’s teacup poodle, Nugget.

“Hello internet,” Bloom said as he smiled into the camera.

In addition to previewing two of her new tracks, Billboard reports that Perry revealed that the Target deluxe version of Smile will include an exclusive bonus track called “High on Your Own Supply” and shared that she recorded the song in March during the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown “when I was feeling like this is the end of the world.”

She also spilled that she may release a video game themed album for an unspecified song in the coming weeks.

“We used the world of a video game to tell some of our story because it does feel like we’re living in a simulation right now, where we’re all trying to get out of this episode,” she said.

Perry will host her third and final #SmileSunday on Sunday, August 16.

Her album Smile is scheduled to drop on August 28.

