Katy Perry tells ‘GMA’ why new Vegas show is literally “larger than life,” reveals set list

Katy Perry‘s Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, PLAY, kicks off tonight. In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, she gave fans of preview of what to expect.

“Yes, a lot of my shows have been, you know, figuratively larger than life. But I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me,” Katy laughed. “It’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-Wee’s Playhouse on CBD.”

In her walk-through with Good Morning America, Katy showed off the giant props that will be used in the show: a massive toilet and plunger, a huge bathtub, super-sized mushrooms and snails, and a bedazzled bag of garbage that Katy calls “Trashion.” She also gave viewers a peek at her many, many sequined outfits.

“We know what our audience is. People are here to have fun, people are here to let loose. People are here to just, you know, go on this trip!” Katy laughed.

Katy has previously said that one reason she’s choosing to do a Vegas residency now is because it’ll allow her to spend more time with her daughter, Daisy Dove. Noting that this will mark her first time back onstage in front of an audience since March of 2020, Katy told GMA, “Between then and now, I was able to have a baby, which changed my life, and brought me balance, and perspective, and priority, and so much joy.”

She added, “Everything I was looking for, I really found when I met her.”

On Instagram, Katy also revealed the hit-packed set list for PLAY, which features 19 songs, including her new single, “When I’m Gone,” and what appears to be a cover of Whitney Houston‘s “The Greatest Love of All.” Here it is — spoiler alert:

“E.T”

“Chained to the Rhythm”

“Dark Horse”

“It’s Not the End of the World”

“California Gurls”

“Hot ‘n Cold/Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)”

“Waking Up in Vegas”

“Bon Appetit”

“Daisies”

“I Kissed a Girl”

“Lost/Part of Me/Wide Awake”

“Swish Swish”

“When I’m Gone/Walking On Air”

“Never Really Over”

“Teenage Dream”

“Smile”

“Roar”

“Greatest Love of All”

“Firework”

