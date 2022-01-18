Katy Perry to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on January 29

Katy Perry on ‘SNL’ in 2010, Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Katy Perry has been announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s January 29th episode, which will be hosted by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Nightmare Alley star Willem Dafoe. It’s the Oscar nominee’s first time hosting the show.

“Live from New York, it’s PLAY,” Katy wrote on Instagram, referring to the name of her recently launched Las Vegas residency show. “Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple (and ur [TV]).”

This would seem to indicate that Katy’s performances on the show will incorporate some of the same costumes and staging she uses in PLAY.

This will be Katy’s fourth time on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. She previously appeared as a musical guest in 2010, 2013 and 2017, and as a host only in 2011.

