Katy Perry to perform on tonight's 'Celebrating America' inauguration special

ABC

As if the list of performances wasn’t impressive enough for President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration special, Celebrating America, the primetime TV event confirmed another major artist is joining the star-powered lineup: Katy Perry.

Katy teased her upcoming participation Tuesday night when she shared a snap of her holding four patriotic-looking microphones along with a cryptic caption of an American flag and black heart emoji.

The “Roar” singer’s array included a microphone styled to look like the torch held by the Statue of Liberty, a microphone blinged-out to look like the American flag, a chrome mic with glittery silver stars, and a modest all-white microphone.

The photo, which was also shared to Twitter, was retweeted by the official Biden Inaugural Committee, confirming the American Idol judge’s performance.

Fans have since began speculating that the four microphones are a direct hint as to the number of songs the Grammy nominee will perform.

Katy now joins an impressive list of singers who are set to ring in the Biden administration Wednesday night, which includes Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, singer-songwriter Ant Clemons and John Legend.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also make appearances during the 90 minute special.

The Celebrating America TV special, hosted by actor Tom Hanks, kicks off Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT across all major networks, including ABC. The special will also air on streaming and social media platforms.

By Megan Duley

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.