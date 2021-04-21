Katy Perry to share spring shoe collection on Amazon Live next week

ABC/Christopher Willard

Katy Perry wants to help you step into spring with some cute new shoes.

The singer will be revealing her new Spring 2021 footwear collection next week on Amazon Live and participating in a Q&A about the line.

“#ShoesdayTuesday is BACK (I know you were worried) and I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be sharing my new Spring 2021 @kpcollections collections for the 1st time on @AmazonLive,” Katy tweeted.

Katy also posted a video message asking fans to “come hang out” with her, promising it’ll be “very, very fun.”

“I’ll be chatting about my design process, what inspires me, and answering your questions so drop them in the comments,” she captioned the video.

The livestream will take place Wednesday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.